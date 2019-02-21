Castellum Gains Recognition for Social Sustainability

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum is one of 10 Swedish corporations and the only Swedish real-estate company to be included in the prestigious SAM Sustainability Yearbook, where the highest sustainability performers are presented annually. This year's issue of the Yearbook places great weight on social wellbeing, something that Castellum has been actively working to promote.

"We're very proud that our sustainability activities have been featured in the SAM Sustainability Yearbook for the third consecutive year, and that the comprehensive efforts we make for environmental and social wellbeing continue to be recognized internationally", says Filip Elland, Head of Sustainability at Castellum .

SAM has assessed approx. 2,700 companies from 60 worldwide industries for 2018. The top-performing companies qualify for this prestigious index, which has existed since 1999, with the aim of steering investors toward more sustainable investments.

Castellum is the first real-estate company in the Nordic countries that chose to certify offices according to the WELL standard, which takes into account the health and wellbeing of people in buildings. Castellum currently owns more environmentally certified buildings than any other listed company in Sweden. The company also works actively to achieve further challenging objectives, for example; complete gender equality to be secured within all trades and professions, 4% of the workforce is to consist of apprentices and interns, and all operations will be 100% climate-neutral by 2030.

"This distinction is an acknowledgment of our systematic and high-quality sustainability efforts as well as the fact that we are transparent and open in all of the work we do", says Filip Elland.

