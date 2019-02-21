Heidelberg, Germany, February 21, 2019 -- Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patient outcomes through the power of the innate immune system, today announced that Dr. Adi Hoess, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences: -- 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time in New York -- Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time in Boston A live webcast of each presentation will be available from the investor relations section of Affimed's website at https://www.affimed.com/investors/webcasts/ and will be archived for 30 days following the event. About Affimed N.V. Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that engineers targeted immunotherapies, seeking to improve patient outcomes through the power of innate immunity. Affimed's fit-for-purpose ROCK(R) platform allows innate immune engagers to be designed for specific patient populations. The Company is developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. For more information, please visit www.affimed.com. Affimed Investor Contact: Gregory Gin, Head of Investor Relations E-Mail: IR@affimed.com Affimed Media Contact: Anca Alexandru, Head of Communications, EU IR E-Mail: media@affimed.com

