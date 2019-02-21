Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2019) - Miramont Resources Corp. (CSE: MONT) (OTCQB: MRRMF) (FRA: 6MR) ("Miramont" or the "Company") announces that it has granted stock options to acquire up to 1,145,000 common shares of the Company, 900,000 of which were granted to certain directors and officers of the Company. Each of the stock options is exercisable for a five year term expiring on February 21, 2024 at a price of $0.415 per common share. On February 20, 2019, the last day that the Company's common shares traded prior to the granting of the stock options, the closing trading price of the common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange was $0.415. The options are subject to vesting provisions, with one-third vesting on the date of grant, an additional one-third on the first anniversary of the date of grant and the remaining one-third on the second anniversary thereof. The stock options are non-transferable. Any common shares issued pursuant to the exercise of the stock options will be subject to a four month hold period expiring on June 22, 2019.

Miramont is a Canadian based exploration company with a focus on acquiring and developing mineral prospects within world-class belts of South America. Miramont's two key projects are Cerro Hermoso and Lukkacha, both located in southern Peru. Cerro Hermoso is a diatreme-hosted copper dominant polymetallic prospect. Lukkacha is a classic copper-porphyry prospect.

