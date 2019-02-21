NMS Consulting, Inc.: NMS Consulting Appoints Myles Llewellyn Jones Managing Director and Senior Partner to Lead Europe, Middle East and Africa Operations and Expansion

BEVERLY HILLS, CA and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2019 / NMS Consulting, Inc. ('NMSC') today announced that it has appointed Mr. Myles Llewellyn-Jones as Managing Director and Senior Partner to oversee the firm's operations and expansion throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa. Mr. Llewellyn-Jones will be based in London.

Mr. Llewellyn-Jones, a 25 year financial services and senior management executive will be responsible for establishing the firm's dedicated London presence, recruiting and oversight of all Europe, Middle East and African staff, business development and marketing. Mr. Llewellyn-Jones' has held senior level positions both in Europe and the United States with General Electric, NatWest Bank, Merrill Lynch, ING and RBS. He has also served as a director of the Loan Market Association in London where he oversaw the creation of the secondary loan market in Europe and the distressed loan trading market in Europe, Middle East and Africa. In addition, he has particular experience in the FinTech and TMT sectors as a result of his time with General Electric in New York. His recent experience is related to advising clients based in the alternative asset management and private equity space providing consultant and management services related to fund vehicle formation, special asset classes and structuring for offshore private funds. He holds an LLB (Hons) Law degree from Middlesex University.

'As London will serve as the regional headquarters for the firm's European, Middle East and Africa operations, I couldn't think of a better person to bring into the firm to lead this initiative than Myles' comment, Trevor M. Saliba, Managing Partner. 'Having the privilege of knowing Myles for years and working on several projects, he is a true 'outside of the box' thinker that is results oriented. We are already seeing proven value from his association with NMS Consulting, specifically in regard to both expansion and new client opportunities. I look forward to working with him in growing the firm across the pond.'

Mr. Llewellyn-Jones said 'NMS Consulting is an exciting firm that is redefining management consulting and corporate advisory services. Its platform for growth is a natural avenue for us to develop as we leverage the skills, abilities and experience of the firm's group of professionals on a global basis to provide our clients with the top of the line service they have come to expect of us across all business unites. I am looking forward to the opportunity to grow the business in the EMEA region.'

About NMS Consulting

NMS Consulting is a global strategic advisory firm focused on delivering client solutions across three business units: management consulting, corporate advisory and strategic communications. The firm provides strategic counsel to private and public companies, governments, philanthropic organizations and the individuals who lead them. For more information, please visit www.nmsconsulting.com.

