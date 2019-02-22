Castellum Sells Commercial Properties Near Boländerna in Uppsala

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum is selling four retail properties as well as one office building in the Boländerna business area of Uppsala, to Svenska Handelsfastigheter. In total, the properties comprise approx. 50,000 sq.m, including the Bolandcity shopping mall. Sales price amounts to SEKm 678, after a 30 SEKm deduction for transaction costs and deferred taxes.

"We continue our strategy of selling properties in retail areas in favour of a fully targeted offices and logistics portfolio in Nordic high-growth areas", says Henrik Saxborn, Castellum CEO.

Vacancy of the properties is planned for April 1. Fully leased, rental value amounts to approx. SEKm 70 with an economic leasing rate of 95%.

Summary of the transaction:

Castellum sells the following properties: Boländerna 28:3; Boländerna 28:4 (divided into 2 properties); Boländerna 35:1 and Boländerna 35:2 - to Svenska Handelsfastigheter AB.

Net sales price: SEKm 678

Vacancy date: April 1, 2019

Average (weighted) contract length: 3.7 years

Leasing value: SEKm 70

Leasable area and economic leasing rate: 49,795 sq.m; with an economic leasing rate of 95%

Major tenants: Citygross, Decathlon, Systembolaget, H&M, Lindex, Swedol, Granngården



Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values amount to SEK 89.2 billion and holdings comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public sector properties, covering a total leasable area of 4.3 million square metres.

The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities in Sweden and also in Copenhagen and Helsinki.

In 2018, Castellum received two awards for sustainability efforts; designated Number One in the world by GRESB for the offices-and-logistics sector, as well as the Level Gold award for sustainability reporting from the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). In addition, Castellum is the only Nordic real-estate and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies in the world who perform best on sustainability issues.



The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

