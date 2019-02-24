Palfinger: Palfinger, manufacturer of innovative lifting solutions, iincreased revenues in 2018 by 9.8 per cent to Euro 1.6 bn, a new record level in the Company's history. In 2018, EBIT increased to Euro 127.0 mn (2017: 27.8 mn), which means that despite comprehensive restructuring measures, Palfinger achieved a new peak in its corporate history. In the 2018 financial year, the EBIT margin amounted to 7.9 per cent, return on capital employed came to 8.5 per cent, which is significantly higher than the previous year's figure of 1.7 per cent. The consolidated net result came to Euro 58.0 mn. A dividend of Euro 0.51 per share (previous year: 0,47 Euro) will be proposed for distribution. "We are utilizing the market position and sound economic performance of our Company ...

