Bawag: Austrian based Banking group Bawag reported a strong profit before tax of Euro 573 mn, up 14% versus the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by higher core revenues as well as lower risk costs, the latter reflecting the benign credit environment and the focus on developed markets. The return on tangible equity (@12% CET1) came in at 17.1%. The cost-income ratio of 44.2% remained well below the target of

