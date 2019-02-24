Statistics: In 2018, 9 450 persons acquired Austrian citizenship (including 95 residents abroad), as Statistics Austria reports. Compared to 2017, the number of naturalisations increased by 1.9%. After an all-time high in 2003 (45 112), the number of naturalisations dropped to a minimum in 2010 (6 190). Ever since, naturalisations have been moderately increasing again. In 2018, Austrian citizenship was granted to 3 288 persons born in Austria (34.8%), 34.2% of the naturalised were under 18 years of age. Among people naturalised in 2018, the largest groups were former citizens of Bosnia-Herzegovina (1 033), Turkey (828), Serbia (625), Kosovo (586) and Romania (456). (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (20/02/2019)

