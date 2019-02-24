Uniqa: Austrian based CEE insurance group Uniqa reported figures for the financial year 2018. Total premiums written by the Uniqa Group (including the savings portion of unit- and index-linked life insurance) rose slightly in 2018 by 0.3 per cent to Euro 5,309.5 mn (2017: Euro 5,293.3 mn). Operating result increased by 8.5 per cent to Euro 350.1 mn (2017: Euro 322.7 mn). Earnings before taxes of the group rose by 11.3 per cent to Euro 294.6 mn (2017: Euro 264.6 million). Net profit for the period increased by 27.5 per cent to Euro 235.1 mn (2017: Euro 184.4 mn). Consolidated net profit (net profit for the period attributable to the shareholders of Uniqa Insurance Group AG) increased by more than Euro 70 mn or 41.6 per cent to Euro 243.3 mn. CEO Andreas Brandstetter on the preliminary ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...