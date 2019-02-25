Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Royal KPN N.V. Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: Publication of KPN's Integrated Annual Report 2018 and AGM agenda 25-Feb-2019 / 08:00 CET/CEST Today, KPN published its Integrated Annual Report 2018. CEO Maximo Ibarra reflects on a year in which KPN delivered solid financial results, presented an update of its strategy focused on realizing organic sustainable growth, and made good progress in supporting the digital transformation of Dutch society. KPN also published the agenda for the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ('AGM'). *AGM: Proposed reappointments and publication agenda * The Supervisory Board of KPN nominates Mrs. J.C.M. Sap and Mr. P.F. Hartman for reappointment as members of the Supervisory Board at the AGM on 10 April 2019. In addition, the Supervisory Board proposes to amend the remuneration policy, enhancing simplicity, long-term focus and share ownership. The full agenda, including the additional resolutions put forward to the AGM, is now available on the KPN website (ir.kpn.com [1]). KPN's AGM will be held at KPN's headquarters in Rotterdam on Wednesday 10 April 2019. The Integrated Annual Report 2018, including downloadable appendices, is now available online on www.kpn.com/annualreport [2]. *For more information:* KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam Tel: +31 (0)70 4466865 E-mail: ir@kpn.com Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 780457 25-Feb-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d53e4d4b6a7dca859e052aa18bad79d6&application_id=780457&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=909b21beb640b3aa0a41e62670089d87&application_id=780457&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

