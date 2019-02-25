Marijuana REITWhile we often focus on marijuana producers on Profit Confidential, investors who ignore the adjacent industries cropping up around pot do so at their own peril. Marijuana real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a great example of prime pot stocks that never touch cannabis. One marijuana REIT in particular, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR), has me very excited for where it can go in the future.IIPR stock, in my view, has the potential to double in 2019. Before we get to IIPR stock, however, let's nail down what a marijuana REIT is.As mentioned above, REIT stands for real estate investment trust. Essentially, a.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...