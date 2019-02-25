Euronet Worldwide, Inc.: Euronet announces ING ATM Network Participation deal in Spain

LEAWOOD, Kan., Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT), a leading global electronic payments provider, announces an agreement with ING Bank N.V., SUCURSAL EN ESPAÑA ("ING") to provide ATM Network Participation Services in Spain. Under the agreement ING will enjoy seamless access to Euronet's growing ATM Network in Spain, significantly increasing ING customer reach in the off-site ATM market. By partnering with Euronet, ING will add more than 2,000 ATMs to its network.

Under the terms of the agreement, Euronet will ensure seamless integration with ING, that will allow for a personalized user experience for the bank's customers, who will enjoy the same look-and-feel and withdrawal-transaction flow. In addition, Euronet will ensure proper ATM co-branding and signage implementations, with the ING brand being visible throughout Euronet's ATM network in Spain.

The agreement demonstrates Euronet's commitment to shared Independent ATM/ADT Networks, which focuses on the rationalization and expansion of the ATM network to benefit both Financial Institutions (FI's) and the end consumer. FI's extend their digital offerings to the physical world and enjoy immediate benefits with an increased ATM footprint, with direct cost advantages, while ensuring business continuity for their customer base. Consumers enjoy cash services that are available on a 24x7 basis across the country at a time and place of their convenience.

"We are excited to partner with ING, an innovative and forward-looking financial institution, to enable our ATM Network Participation Services, to the benefit of ING and ING's customers. With our unmatched investments in technology and a pan European network that spans across 25 countries, we enable digital connectivity between the digital consumer with the world of cash and networked physical assets," stated Nikos Fountas, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, EMEA EFT Processing Segment.

About ING

ING is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering banking services through its operating company ING Bank. The purpose of ING Bank is empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. ING Bank's 52,000 employees offer retail and wholesale banking services to customers in over 40 countries.

ING Group shares are listed on the exchanges of Amsterdam), Brussels and on the New York Stock Exchange (ADRs: ING US, ING.N).

Sustainability forms an integral part of ING's strategy, which is evidenced by the number one position among 395 banks ranked by Sustainalytics. ING Group shares are being included in the FTSE4Good index and in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (Europe and World) where ING is among the leaders in the Banks industry group.

About Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

Euronet Worldwide is an industry leader in processing secure electronic financial transactions. The Company offers payment and transaction processing solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. These services include comprehensive ATM, POS and card outsourcing services, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions, cash-based and online-initiated consumer-to-consumerand business-to-businessmoney transfer services, and electronic distribution of prepaidmobile phone time and other prepaid products.

Euronet's global payment network is extensive - including 40,354 ATMs, approximately 293,000 EFT POS terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 53 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 719,000 POS terminals at approximately 334,000 retailer locations in 45 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 369,000 locations serving 150 countries. With corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 65 worldwide offices, Euronet serves clients in approximately 165 countries. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.Euronetworldwide.com.

