Premier Health Expands Technology Development Team and Plans Beta Launch of its Proprietary App in Q2 2019

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Health Group (CSE: PHGI) (OTCQB: PHGRF) (Frankfurt: 6PH) (the "Company" or "Premier Health"), a Company focused on developing innovative approaches that combine human skill-based expertise with emerging technologies for the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce it is growing its development team at Cloud Practice Inc. to support the Company's focus on digitizing health care. The Company recently hired four new fulltime employees, three Web Software Developers and one User Interface/User Experience (UI/UX) Designer, to support the build out of its patient centric platform and mobile app - a beta version of which will be available by end of Q2.

"The future of healthcare is digitally driven and this strategic investment in growing Cloud Practice's team will enable us to fast-track the build out our app - a much-needed technology innovation in healthcare," said Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Premier Health. "Our goal is to tackle the accessibility bottlenecks by putting the power in the hands of patients. Not only will our app enable patients' access to their health care providers, but also allow for cohesive patient care by coordinating and connecting all members of their health care team."

"A strong development team is an essential building block in advancing our strategy to build an integrative patient portal for our Juno EMR," said Jordan Visco, CEO of Cloud Practice. "We are well underway on development of the app and the new additions to our team will only help accelerate the process. Through our years of experience working with healthcare providers and hearing about their barriers to proper care, we are confident we are on the cusp of major improvements to the system as a whole. We are excited to capitalize on this opportunity with Premier Health by extending the benefits of our existing products and adding new services such as online booking, a medical cannabis decision making tool, medical record sharing and video conferencing. The Company's long-term commitment to our technology shows our value as a true innovation hub."

The new patient portal will provide Cloud Practice clients with additional services which will be provided via a SaaS (software-as-a-service) model, allowing for new recurring revenues that are scalable. The services will initially be extended to the 290 clinics in Premier Health's ecosystem, a number which the Company is actively growing, then will eventually go direct to consumer later this year.

In addition, Premier Health has been diligently exploring partnerships for the AI component of the app which will allow for medical triage. The Company expects to provide additional updates on that front by the end of Q2.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Dr. Essam Hamza, MD"

Chief Executive Officer

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a Canadian company that is strategically poised to take advantage of business opportunities in the global health care industry. We are developing innovative health care approaches that combine human skill-based expertise with emerging technologies, with the goal of setting the gold standard for services in locations of interest worldwide. Premier Health's subsidiary, HealthVue is focused on developing proprietary technology to deliver quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics with telemedicine and artificial intelligence (AI). We currently have an ecosystem of over 100,000 active patients and have plans to rapidly increase that number both domestically and internationally. The Premier Health team has a strong track record of successfully creating value in healthcare and technology enterprises. The Management team has deep clinical, financial and operational expertise and a passion for improving healthcare for all patients.

About Cloud Practice

Cloud Practice is a cloud-based software solutions company focused on streamlining medical practice throughout Canada. They offer three products including Juno EMR, ClinicAid and MyHealthAccess. Juno EMR, a modified branch of an open-source electronic medical records (EMR) software which was originally released by McMaster University, is hosted in the cloud and can be accessed anywhere, anytime. ClinicAid is Canada's easiest medical billing software. MyHealthAccess is an online patient portal which puts patients back in control of their health care through connecting with their clinics and booking appointments online. Visit www.cloudpractice.ca for more details.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For Additional Information Contact:

Premier Health Group Inc.

www.mypremierhealth.com

Email: investors@mypremierhealth.com

+1-604-617-7221

PREMIER HEALTH GROUP INC.

440 - 890 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1J9