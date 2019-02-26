Auryn Discusses Results of New Machine Learning Generated Targets at Committee Bay on Uptick Newswire's Stock Day Podcast

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2019 / Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed Auryn Resources (AUG) back to the show to discuss targeting results derived from a newly-implemented machine learning technology. Auryn is a junior exploration company focused on finding the next globally significant mineral discovery. Ivan Bebek, executive chairman and director of Auryn, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began by asking Ivan to bring listeners up to speed on the Company's Committee Bay high-grade gold project in Nunavut. Auryn recently announced that machine learning technology generated twelve new targets (News Release from Feb. 19) and Bebek said, 'if it is right, we probably have the most real estate globally in a geo-politically safe area to have multiple major discoveries.'

Jolly asked Bebek for some background on the project and Bebek explained, 'Committee Bay is a 220-mile long belt with gold on surface from one end to the other.' He further explained that prior to the Company's arrival at this site, a gold deposit in the amount of 1.3 million ounces at 8 grams per ton was found. 'The opportunity at Committee Bay has been huge,' added Bebek.

He explained that essentially, the Company has the ideal technology to find gold mineralization, as well as a rich space to test it. 'We would go down in history, if we get this right, as the first company to find a world-scale deposit by using computer intelligence as a tool alongside our geologists. It would be spectacular. Everyone would make a tremendous amount of money.', stated Bebek.

He added that this is a dream scenario for the Company and that they look forward to begin drilling in the near future.

Jolly then asked about the Company's next step. Bebek explained that six out of the twelve target sites are ready to be drilled, while the other six need to be analyzed further.

Jolly then switched gears to talk about Auryn's flagship project in Peru, Sombrero, which has been gaining global attention. Bebek shared that the Company began exploring this area a year and a half ago and is currently awaiting drilling permits. He says a tremendous amount of gold and copper has been found on the surface, and several nearby sites have already proven to be extremely profitable.

Bebek then shared his belief that copper has been in low supply and as the demand increases, the price of copper with rise substantially. This trend is expected to continue well into the future, making the value of the Company's copper drilling project in Peru even more valuable. Bebek added that currently there are no other major copper sites coming forward.

To close the interview, Bebek shared that the Company looks forward to the news and developments of the projects in Committee Bay and Peru as they continue to evolve.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources is a technically-driven, well-financed junior exploration company focused on finding and advancing globally significant precious and base metal deposits. The company has a portfolio approach to asset acquisition and has seven projects, including two flagships: the Committee Bay high-grade gold project in Nunavut and the Sombrero copper-gold project in southern Peru. Auryn's technical and management teams have an impressive track record of successfully monetizing assets for all stakeholders and local communities in which it operates. Auryn conducts itself to the highest standards of corporate governance and sustainability.

