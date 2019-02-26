Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2019) - Miramont Resources Corp. (CSE: MONT) (OTCQB: MRRMF) (FRA: 6MR) ("Miramont" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed an option agreement to acquire the An An concession adjacent to its existing Cerro Hermoso project. Miramont has now consolidated a total of 1886 hectares at the project with the addition of this 568 ha. concession.

The An An concession borders the existing Cerro Hermoso concession block on its southeast boundary. The exploration potential of this new concession is considered excellent given its proximity to the magmatic dike zone and magnetic anomaly.

The option is valid for four years. Under the terms of the agreement Miramont must make the following payments to acquire 100% of the concession:

US$30,000 on signing (paid)

US$20,000 on 6 month anniversary

US$60,000 on 24 month anniversary

US$500,000 to exercise option to purchase (48 months)

There is no residual royalty.

The initial drilling campaign has begun at the Cerro Hermoso project. Miramont is testing its three priority targets known as the Stockwork Zone, the Central Breccia Zone and the Carbonate Replacement Zone. Drilling on the newly acquired An An concession will require further permitting and will not be included during the current program. The Company anticipates initial drilling results in the near-term. Further information on Cerro Hermoso can be found on the Company's website.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. William Pincus, CPG, President and CEO of Miramont and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Miramont Resources Corp.

Miramont is a Canadian based exploration company with a focus on acquiring and developing mineral prospects within world-class belts of South America. Miramont's two key projects are Cerro Hermoso and Lukkacha, both located in southern Peru. Cerro Hermoso is a diatreme-hosted copper dominant polymetallic prospect. Lukkacha is a classic copper-porphyry prospect.

