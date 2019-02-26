VIVO Cannabis Inc: Unjustly Ignored, But for How Long?VIVO Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:VVCIF, CVE:VIVO) is not a name that pops up often around the water coolers. But it should. A provider of medical marijuana, VIVO Cannabis is an overlooked cannabis provider that reported record third-quarter results, an active acquisition strategy, a healthy balance sheet, and great long-term growth potential. Investors tired of seeing the same cannabis players hogging the spotlight might want to spark up some interest in Vivo Cannabis Inc.VIVO Cannabis IncFormerly known as ABcann Global Corporation, the company changed its name to VIVO Cannabis Inc in.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...