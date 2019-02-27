Aschheim (Munich) (ots) - Wirecard platform enables fully digital payments via the mobile wallet Besiktas JK mobile app has already more than 300,000 users Besiktas JK will expand deployment to more restaurants and food outlets as well as the official Besiktas JK merchandise store



Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology and Besiktas JK, one of Turkey's oldest and biggest sports clubs, have joined forces to launch the latest version of the Besiktas JK mobile app which includes a new integrated mobile wallet. Football fans can now order and pay for refreshments from their seats during the match, and then conveniently pick their order up without having to wait in line. Wirecard enables and processes the digital payments within the Besiktas JK mobile app which has more than 300,000 users.



Initially launching for the main refreshments sales point within the club's stadium, Besiktas JK plans to extend the scope of the app to make it possible to pay with the integrated mobile wallet in more affiliated sales points as well as other fast food outlets. In the future, the app can be used to pay for Besiktas JK branded merchandise. Furthermore, fans will be able to earn points whenever they use the mobile wallet to make purchases, enhancing brand engagement and loyalty.



Umut Kutlu, Chief Marketing Officer at Besiktas JK, said, "We want to make the fan experience as positive as possible. Thanks to Wirecard, we now offer our fans a new level of convenience by enabling them to purchase refreshments within the new Besiktas JK mobile app and skip the long lines that can form at half time when up to 40,000 spectators leave their seats at the same time. We have already received great feedback on the app and are excited to expand the payment solution to other areas soon."



Dündar Özdemir, Managing Director Turkey at Wirecard, added, "We are proud to work with such a forward-thinking and respected club as Besiktas JK. We share a common vision of enabling seamless, optimized customer experiences and are delighted to offer Besiktas JK fans the possibility of making quick and simple purchases via the Besiktas JK mobile app. Together, we are meeting the needs of modern sports' fans who have high expectations not only from their team but also from their digital experiences."



The new Besiktas JK app is available for iOS and Android via the respective app stores.



About Wirecard:



Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.



About Besiktas JK:



Besiktas Jimnastik Kulübü (English: Besiktas Gymnastics Club), also known simply as Besiktas JK, is a Turkish sports club founded in 1903, and based in the Besiktas district of Istanbul, Turkey. The club's football team is one of the most successful teams in Turkey, having never been relegated to a lower division. The club also competes in other branches including basketball, volleyball, handball, athletics, boxing, wrestling, chess, bridge, gymnastics, rowing, table tennis, paralympic sports, and beach football.



