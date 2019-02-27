UBS Limited will transfer its fixed income cash membership in Stockholm to UBS Europe SE. The member identity UBS in Genium INET will not change. UBS Limited will assign to UBS Europe SE all of its rights, obligations, liabilities and interest under the agreements concluded between UBS Limited and Nasdaq (together the "Assigned Agreements"), and UBS Europe SE will acquire all rights, obligations, liabilities and interest under the Assigned Agreements. These changes will be effective as of Monday, March 4, 2019. Member name change: UBS Europe SE Genium INET ID: UBS Admitted: March 4, 2019 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact: Axel Holm Telephone +46 (0)8 405 60 00 Nasdaq Stockholm