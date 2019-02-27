Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2019) - Pepcap Resources Inc. (TSXV: WAV.H) ("Pepcap" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Sophie Tran and Tim Man-Tin Ng have each agreed to act as a director of the Company, effective January 31, 2019. The Company confirms that its current directors are as follows:

Margaret Wee: Director

Sophie Tran: Director

Tim Man-Tin Ng Director

The Company is in the process of commencing a search for a permanent CEO, CFO and Corporate Secretary.

About Pepcap Resources Inc.

Pepcap, through Asia Mining and its 99.6% subsidiary Andika, holds mining properties in Sumatra, Indonesia. The properties are divided into two coal blocks located in the Napal Putih and Putri Hijau districts of the North Bengkulu Regency of Bengkulu Province, Indonesia. Andika holds a one hundred (100%) percent undivided interest in the properties. Andika holds three (3) IUPs (mining licences), two being production licences on 1,957 hectares and an exploration licence on 7,236 hectares.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Margaret Wee, Director

For further information:

Margaret Wee

Phone: +65 97380493

Email: Margaret.ang@jmcsg.com

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Specifically, this news release includes, but is not limited to, forward-looking statements with respect to the hiring of a successor CEO, CFO and Corporate Secretary. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "anticipates", "believes" and similar expressions and statements related to matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks associated with general economic conditions, loss of markets, inability to obtain regulatory approvals and other regulatory matters. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States of America.

