Orbex Wins Best Education Provider Award

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbex has been awarded Best Trading Education Provider by the renowned financial magazine: The European.

The win was announced in the Winter 2018 issue of the quarterly business publication which targets corporate organizations and high-level professionals.

Nominated among a large group of leading brokers in a process that considered multiple international nominees, Orbex was crowned as the winner of its category in the magazine's annual Business & Finance Awards.

"Orbex was built with the highest ethical standards in mind, and with a philosophy that challenges the status quo. We believe it is our responsibility to set our traders up for success by providing the highest quality educational material in the industry. This award is proof that our mission is being accomplished, and we cannot thank The European enough for this wonderful honor," said Managing Director, Mohammad Yaghi.

This is the third award of its nature for Orbex, having previously won the same title in 2016 from FX Daily Info, as well as Best Analysis Provider at the 2016 Saudi Money Expo in Jeddah.

With its publishing of daily technical analysis, the latest news updates as well as educational content for all experience levels, Orbex has produced over 1000 articles, 25 webinars, 50 trade ideas and two quarterly market outlook reports in the last four months alone.

The broker has started the year off strong with 3 more nominations in FX Daily Info's 2019 Forex Broker Awards. Orbex will be up for: Best News & Analysis Provider, Best Trading Platform, and Best Trading Experience.

About Orbex

Orbex is an award-winning global forex broker, fully licensed and regulated by CySEC. Headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus, Orbex specializes in the provision of access to the world's largest and most liquid financial markets.

The company offers multiple asset trading including forex, indices, commodities and metals. With a focus on research, analysis and enhanced security of client funds, Orbex upholds a reputation of seasoned expertise within the industry.