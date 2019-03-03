Wolford: Austrian leg- and bodywear producer Wolford announced Fosun Fashion Brand Management Company (FFBM) as its new partner to manage the company's brand identity in the important Chinese market. FFBM is a subsidiary of Fosun Fashion Group and a full-service provider focusing on marketing and sales of luxury brands in China. Wolford CEO Axel Dreher commented: "The FFBM team was just as convincing to us as the successful track record of the brands it has represented up until now. The company has the necessary experience and the right contacts and will provide an indispensable local touch to our brand presence as well as for the dynamic development of our business in China". According to Wolford, studies show that sales of premium brands in China have shown clear ...

