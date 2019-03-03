Erste Group: Austrian based CEE banking group Erste Group reported preliminary figures for the financial year 2018. Net interest income increased - mainly in the Czech Republic and in Romania, but also in Austria - to Euro 4,582.0 mn (+5.3%). Net fee and commission income rose to Euro 1,908.4 mn (+3.1%), primarily on the back of significantly higher income from payment services and asset management. Operating income rose to Euro 6,915.6 mn (+3.7%). Overall, the operating result improved to Euro 2,734.6 mn (+8.9%) and the cost/income ratio to 60.5% (62.4%). The NPL ratio based on gross customer loans improved again to 3.2% (4.0%), the NPL coverage ratio to 73.0% (68.8%). The net result attributable to owners of the parent rose to Euro 1,793.4 mn (+36.3%). CEO Andreas ...

