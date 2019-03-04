Cavotec SA: Cavotec secures EUR 10.3M automated mooring order

MoorMaster improves safety, reduces environmental impact, and substantially increases operational efficiency by cutting mooring times and reducing vessel motion. Twenty years after the installation of the first system, it is the only proven and widely used automated mooring technology on the market.
To date, around 280 MoorMaster units have performed some 500,000 moorings at ferry, bulk and container handling ports, as well as locks and ship-to-ship applications worldwide.
