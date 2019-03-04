Cavotec SA: Cavotec secures EUR 10.3M automated mooring order

Cavotec has signed an agreement with a port operator to equip two berths at a terminal with MoorMaster automated mooring systems. Cavotec will design, supply and commission the MoorMaster automated mooring systems for the two berths. Deliveries are scheduled to start in 2019, with the systems entering service in 2020. The order value amounts to approximately EUR 10.3 million, whereof a majority is expected to be recorded in 2019 and the remainder in 2020.

MoorMaster improves safety, reduces environmental impact, and substantially increases operational efficiency by cutting mooring times and reducing vessel motion. Twenty years after the installation of the first system, it is the only proven and widely used automated mooring technology on the market.

To date, around 280 MoorMaster units have performed some 500,000 moorings at ferry, bulk and container handling ports, as well as locks and ship-to-ship applications worldwide.

ENDS

For further details please contact:

Johan Hähnel

Investor Relations Manager

Telephone: +46 70 605 63 34

Email: investor@cavotec.com

This is information that Cavotec SA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 4 March 2019.

Attachment