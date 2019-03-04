Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2019) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Benton has received assays for the first 5 of 7 drill holes completed on the Panama Zone in the Red Lake Mining district. Each hole exhibits anomalous gold values over significant thickness and is consistent with the results of historical work. Benton's drilling has identified an extensive, 5+ metre quartz flooded shear zone containing variable amounts of pyrite and silicification associated with gold mineralization. Highlights for the first five holes at the Panama zone are as follows:

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval Gold (g/t) Composite PL-19-01 79.6 87.2 7.6 1.58 1.58g/t over 7.6m incl 79.6 84.3 4.7 2.34 2.34g/t Au over 4.7m PL-19-02 148.5 155 6.5 1.23 1.23g/t Au over 6.5m PL-19-03 79.6 85.4 5.8 1.21 1.21g/t Au over 5.8m incl 82.4 84.4 2 2.55 2.55g/t Au over 2m PL-19-04 72.8 78.6 5.8 1.07 1.07g/t Au over 5.8m incl 75.8 78.6 2.8 1.67 1.67g/t Au over 2.8m PL-19-05B 77.5 93.6 16.1 0.57 0.57g/t Au over 16.1 incl 89 91 2 2.07 2.07g/t Au over 2m

Note: Reported intercepts are core lengths not true widths

Drill-hole 8 in the program is underway and will test the Slate Zone where Benton had grab samples grading from trace to 6.17gpt gold. This sampling was located approximately 120m north of the area where a glacial till sampling survey by the Geological Survey of Canada, 1999 (Open File 3038) identified 107 gold grains in till sampling, the highest count in the survey. Benton believes that the grab samples may represent the source of the till anomaly and hole 8 will test this zone at depth. Results from the remaining holes will be released as they become available.

Nathan Sims (P.Geo.), Senior Exploration manager for Benton Resources Inc., is the qualified person responsible for this release and has prepared or supervised the preparation of or reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX)

Benton Resources Inc is a well-funded Canadian-based project generator with a diversified property portfolio in Gold-Silver, Nickel, Copper, and Platinum group elements. Benton holds multiple high grade projects available for option which can be viewed on the company's web site. Most projects have an up to date 43-101 report available. Interested parties can contact Stephen Stares from the contact below.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

