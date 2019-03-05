IMG Grows and Extends Blackbird Partnership for Another Three Years

LONDON, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT), developer and seller of the market-leading cloud video platform, Blackbird, is pleased to announce that IMG Media Ltd (IMG) has signed an agreement with Forbidden to grow and extend its use of Blackbird for a further three years.

IMG is a leading global producer and distributor of sports media. Since it first became a customer of the Company in 2015, its relationship with Forbidden and Blackbird had already expanded before this new agreement. This agreement is Forbidden's first multi-year contract with IMG, worth a six-figure sum over the term. It is also material in the current financial year, as there are additional one-off Blackbird Edge upgrades.

IMG's UK digital production team plans to use Blackbird to rapidly clip, edit and publish live sports video content to IMG's own content delivery network, as well as its partners' online platforms. Blackbird will be used to create highlights packages and clips for fans to enjoy a range of sports. The sports include leading European football leagues, La Liga and Serie A, EuroLeague Basketball, and the European Volleyball League.

IMG distributes more than 32,000 hours of content annually originating from more than 200 clients and events to major global broadcasters across all forms of media - including TV, audio, fixed media, inflight and closed circuit, broadband and mobile.

Forbidden CEO, Ian McDonough, said: "We are delighted that IMG, one of our key customers, has chosen to extend and expand its partnership with Forbidden for another three years. This agreement is a testament to the service levels we provide and an endorsement of our market-leading Blackbird technology, which offers editing agility and fast processing of live content in the Cloud.

"Blackbird is gaining traction in Europe and particularly, North America, where we work with leading companies in sports and media.

"We look forward to continuing to work closely with IMG's UK digital production team as they provide sports fans with the content they demand."

For more information about Blackbird visit: www.blackbird.video

About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT, www.forbidden.co.uk) floated in February 2000.

Forbidden develops, markets and licenses a powerful cloud video platform using its patented Blackbird technology. The technology underpins multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, eSports live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

The Blackbird technology allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for social media distribution, and results in much more effective monetisation.

Blackbird(R) is a registered trademark of Forbidden Technologies plc.

About IMG

IMG, which was founded in 1960, is a global leader in sports, events, media and fashion, operating in more than 30 countries. The company represents and manages some of the world's greatest sports figures and fashion icons; stages hundreds of live events and branded entertainment experiences annually; and is one of the largest independent producers and distributors of sports media.

IMG also specialises in sports training; league development; and marketing, media and licensing for brands, sports organisations and collegiate institutions.