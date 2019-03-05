ADVA Optical Networking SE: ADVA showcases world's first SDN-controlled 600G transmission at OFC

Demo features open FSP 3000 TeraFlex terminal with automated line rate adjustment for ultimate data throughput

San Diego, California, USA. March 5, 2019. ADVAterminal, the OFC showcase demonstrates how SDN-based automation can now be applied in data center interconnect (DCI) networks. In the demo, TeraFlex monitors the condition of the fiber link and then automatically adapts speed and modulation for maximum efficiency. By adjusting transmission rates and modulation format, the technology ensures unprecedented availability, signal quality and cost-efficiency. It will prove invaluable to DCI network operators looking to maximize service up-time, avoid bottlenecks and address skyrocketing data demand.

"This demo redefines what's possible for open and disaggregated hyperscale DCI transport. It takes SDN-based control to the next level and highlights the enormous potential of flexible network configuration to optimize reach and spectrum utilization," said Niall Robinson, VP, global business development, ADVA. "The key to this demo is the phenomenal flexibility and versatility of our FSP 3000 TeraFlex terminal. Its completely open design with programmable management interfaces and open APIs makes it ideal for disaggregated architectures. By utilizing NETCONF/YANG, TeraFlex can fully be integrated into an SDN environment. It also supports a multitude of constellations and baud rates on the line interface. What's more, with its advanced telemetry, TeraFlex updates operators with performance data for total visibility and big data-enabled control."

Presented live at OFC, ADVA's showcase proves that software-controlled 600Gbit/s data transport is now readily available. At the heart of the demo is the powerful automation of the ADVA FSP 3000 TeraFlex terminal, which provides native support for YANG device modeling and the NETCONF protocol to enable full SDN control. Specifically engineered for a disaggregated environment, TeraFlex adds significant value to any openly deployed network. With the ability to transmit 600Gbit/s of data over a single wavelength and a total capacity of 38.4Tbit/s per fiber, it advances both automation and speed. And, with its compact footprint, minimal inventory sprawl and market-leading power efficiency, TeraFlex also offers best-in-breed ecodesign for truly sustainable growth.

"Today's operators need flexible, cost-effective solutions to rapidly expand capacity. We've come to OFC to show exactly how they can take their networks to the next stage. With up to 600Gbit/s transport continually monitored and adjusted via SDN control, our customers will enjoy the benefits of unprecedented speed, flexibility and efficiency," commented Stephan Rettenberger, SVP, marketing and investor relations, ADVA. "Visitors to our booth will see our TeraFlex in operation, automatically adapting line rate and modulation scheme to actual link conditions. But that's just one of its unique benefits. TeraFlex enables a disaggregated architecture for best-in-class performance and can be deployed over new and existing line systems. And, as we also recently showed in our 6,800km submarine demo, it offers the highest spectral density at the lowest cost-per-bit."

Visitors to OFC in San Diego can see the demo at ADVA's booth between March 5 and 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on March 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Further details on the FSP 3000 TeraFlex demo can be found in these slides: http://adva.li/ofc-19-demo-slides .

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com .

