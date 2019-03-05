Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2019) - Calyx Ventures Inc. (TSXV: CYX) ("Calyx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the redesign and upgrade of its LeafHub platform. Through LeafHub, Calyx's wholly-owned subsidiary, Cannigistics Agri-Solutions Corp., has built a fully integrated cannabis and hemp online portal which can facilitate both retail and wholesale transactions from a single interface (www.leafhub.ca).

The cannabis and hemp markets have proven receptive to retail portals (as proven by the success of WeedMaps and Leafly), however the wholesale market has yet to define any leaders in this category. LeafHub is positioned to disrupt and redefine this category.

In the biggest upgrade to the platform to date, the new version of LeafHub has been significantly redesigned and engineered to include many new features as well as a "fully integrated" messaging app (similar to the industry leader Slack).

"As the cannabis and hemp markets continue to mature and grow, the necessity for a fully integrated retail and wholesale online marketplace has become obvious," explained Roger Forde, Chief Executive Officer of Calyx. "To this end we have built a very unique infrastructure that allows for both "registered" retail users and "legally" licensed producers, dispensaries, and extractors to better service these markets using our tools."

"We see great opportunity in the cannabis and hemp market and as regulations continue to relax and evolve, we believe that LeafHub will become the standard bearer of the online industry," stated Roger Forde, Chief Executive Officer of Calyx.

About Calyx

Calyx operates a software development business which produces custom software for enterprises and innovative, well-financed startups. Calyx operates through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Cannigistics Agri-Solutions Corp., a software development business that has created a software platform originally designed for advanced indoor agriculture, and has now evolved to serve a wider range of industries and Canada Blockchain Holdings Corp., a company operating in the blockchain technology and cryptocurrency sector. Calyx also owns a portfolio of proprietary intellectual property with applications in crop enhancement, as well as messaging software assets.

