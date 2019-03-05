20 Years of SDS-GEOS: One of Europe's Leading Solutions for the Entire Securities and Derivatives Business

VIENNA, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With renowned European financial institutions in its customer portfolio and soon more than 100 million transactions per year, SDS GEOS is one of the key players in the banking technology sector in Europe.

The Austrian company SDS (Software Daten Service) is known as a leading provider of outstanding solutions in the field of financial market operations, regulatory reporting and compliance solutions. The flagship product SDS GEOS has been one of the leading solutions for financial market operations for 20 years now and covers the entire value chain, from securities orders to settlement to the processing of corporate actions for all types of securities in a single solution. SDS GEOS' range of services is complemented by software solutions for meeting regulatory requirements such as MiFID II, CRS, FATCA, QI and MAD/MAR. The SDS product portfolio is continuously adapted to the technical, professional and regulatory requirements of the market and thus defines new application standards. SDS GEOS's high degree of flexibility through parameterization and platform independence enable a large number of operating models to be optimized for the respective customer situation.

Current SDS GEOS customers in Europe include the Austrian financial institutions UniCredit Bank Austria, Raiffeisen Group and BAWAG P.S.K., BCEE in Luxembourg and HSBC Transaction Services, the German market leader in the securities BPO business. HSBC Transaction Services works for European private banks, online brokers and as a regional sub-custodian for the HSBC Group. The cooperation with Commerzbank announced at the beginning of 2018 doubles the transaction volume of HSBC Transaction Services handled via SDS GEOS. This makes SDS one of the largest providers of standard software for the international financial industry in Europe.

Find out more about SDS GEOS and the state-of-the-art SDS portfolio at www.sds.at.

