Edison Investment Research - Pharmaceuticals & healthcare - Brighter: Towards the tail-end of 2018, Brighter received ~SEK48m of capital injections from a number of sources, mostly from its management incentives programme, and an additional SEK5m in early 2019. The company intends to utilise these proceeds to drive commercialisation in regions of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), specifically the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In December, the company announced that all the technical documentation has been submitted for the CE marking process.ISIN: SE0004019545

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...