Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2019) - First Global Data Limited (TSXV: FGD) (OTC Pink: FGBDF) (FSE: 1G5) (the "Company" or "First Global") announces that it has received a Statement of Claim filed by a group of investors in the Company holding Series "G" Secured Debentures (those debentures, the "Debentures"; those debentureholders, the "Series "G" Debentureholders") with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (the "Court"), against the Company.

The claim relates to the Debentures that were issued back in 2015 bearing 14% interest per annum. The Series "G" Debentureholders are seeking an order from the Court for damages in the sum of $1,589,996.72 for the return of principal and missed interest payments.

The Company is currently canvassing various options in light of this claim.

About First Global Data Ltd.

First Global is an international financial services technology ("FINTECH") company. The Company's two main lines of business are mobile payments and cross border payments. First Global's proprietary leading-edge technology enables the convergence of compliant domestic and cross border payments, shopping, Peer to Peer ("P2P"), Business to Consumer ("B2C"), and Business to Business ("B2B") payments. First Global enables its strategic partners and clients around the world with our leading-edge financial services technology platform.

