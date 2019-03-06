Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-News: Rapid Nutrition PLC / Key word(s): Market Report/Expansion Rapid Nutrition PLC: Announcement to dual list on OTC Markets 2019-03-06 / 07:15 Rapid Nutrition PLC today announces its intention to apply for the dual admission of its existing issued shares of the Company ("the Shares") to the OTCQB listing segment of the OTC Market and to trading on the OTCQB of the OTC Markets (together, "Admission"). The Company's ordinary shares are currently listed on Six, the Swiss Exchange. Rapid is a natural healthcare company focused on the research and development ("R&D"), manufacturing and distribution of weight-loss and diet management products, sports nutrition products, vitamins and dietary supplements and a range of life science products *Key Strengths* _Well established, award-winning nutraceutical brands which contain proven and effective dose to target the main issues relating to weight management and obesity_ ? *Leisa's Secret**, *a product range comprising a system of premium meal replacement shakes, high potency energy boosting tablets, weight loss tablets and an appetite suppressant powder. ? *System LS*includes a variety of high-protein shakes, organic multivitamins, organic superfoods, super grain granola cereals and high-fibre bars. The brand is supported by SystemLS DICED, one of leading and fastest growing on demand fitness and nutrition programs in the Asia Pacific region and has customers in 54 countries. _Fast growing international distribution network_ ? International distribution channels in Europe, Middle East, Asia, Australasia, Africa and North America. ? Product range is sold online and in healthcare and retail chains in Australia, United States, and China. _A highly experienced and entrepreneurial management team and Board_ ? Founded in 2001 by Simon St Ledger, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, the management team and Board have extensive expertise in natural healthcare, financial, M&A and business management. _Clear strategy to grow organically, supplemented by selective acquisitions_ The Group's long-term objective is to build a vertically integrated company with a unique position in the life sciences and nutraceutical space. The Directors believe that this strategy enables the Group to impose superior standards of quality control for its products, to strengthen its value chain, and to scale up to optimum business efficacy. Key pillars of Rapid's growth strategy are: ? *Expand distribution* into neighbouring countries where the Company is not already present. UK, Europe, Australia, US and China are focus markets for 2019. ? *Product innovation and extension*-to leverage successful flagship brands Leisa's Secret and System LS. Rapid has recently developed a new organic certified vegan range of products. In order to capture new markets, other new products in development to leverage the groups current distribution pipelines. ? *Synergistic acquisitions* - the Company will explore acquisitions of assets that produce sound cash flow and are complementary to the Company's operations. _Addressing obesity and industry statistics_ The World Health Organisation has provided the following information regarding health issues relating to obesity which underpin the Group's business[1]: ? Worldwide obesity has nearly doubled since 1980. ? In 2014, more than 1.9 billion adults, 18 years and older, were overweight. Of these over 600 million were obese. ? 39% of adults aged 18 and over were overweight in 2014, and 13% were obese. ? Most of the world's population lives in countries where overweight and obesity kills more people than underweight. ? 41 million children under the age of five were overweight in 2014. ? Obesity is preventable According to data published by Euromonitor International in its report on "New Development Trends in Consumer Health" dated January 2016, there is a USD 210.8 billion consumer health market worldwide consisting of amongst others Vitamins and Dietary Supplements (USD 88.4 billion), Weight Management (USD 13.7 billion) and Sports Nutrition (USD 10.6 billion). [1] Fact sheet updated June 2016, see WHO website at http://www.who.int/mediacentre/factsheets/fs311/en [1] _Reasons for dual listing_ The intention to dual list is to give the Group improved profile and visibility internationally, while also providing increasing access to capital as and when further finance is required for further expansion; and provide opportunities for the board to use the Ordinary Shares as acquisition capital. *Mr. Simon St Ledger, Executive Director and CEO of Rapid Nutrition, said:* "We are delighted to be announcing our intention to list on the OTC Markets which the outcome will be subject to obtaining the relevant approvals. Rapid is a dynamic, fast -moving business with well established award-winning nutraceuticals which have been developed to help address obesity which is growing at an alarming rate in parts of the world and can lead to other associated life threatening diseases. "Our competitive edge supported by our exciting product-led, multi-pronged expansion strategy means we are strongly positioned to take advantage of the significant opportunities internationally, particularly in the UK, US, Australia and China across retail, online and wholesale channels. In addition to key retail placements, we are presently finalizing the launch of GNC into the Australia market as well as the launch of its flagship brand SystemLS through GNC Stores in the US. Detailed planning is being finalised with retailer opening orders expected this quarter. We are excited about our growth prospects and confident of the future." *Further enquires* For more information, please visit http://rnplc.com [2] or contact Investor Relations: info@rnplc.com *Notes to Editors* *Overview* Rapid Nutrition is a natural healthcare company focused on the research and development ("*R&D*"), manufacturing and distribution of weight-loss and diet management products, sports nutrition products, vitamins and dietary supplements and a range of life science products. The term 'life science products' refers to the Company's nutritional supplements which, in turn, is an umbrella term used to describe "any product derived from food sources that provides extra health benefits in addition to the basic nutritional value found in foods". The Group's business commenced with the launch in Australia of its weight loss supplement range, which is now exported internationally. The business has grown to offer consumers a range of health and wellbeing solutions to meet existing and emerging societal health concerns, as well as a providing number of wider services to the life sciences industry. The R&D of new products is conducted by a team of dieticians, naturopaths, and pharmaceutical specialists who are engaged by the Group. In 2015, the Company began a transition from a licensing model to a distribution model which the Directors believe will enable to grow the business at a faster rate whilst retaining control of its brands. It is also a necessary step for the Company in achieving its long-term objective of building a vertically integrated company. *Brands/Products* The Group's products extensively certified (i.e. Organic, Gluten Free, Vegan Free, Non-GMO Verified, Eco Certified, EU/Non EU agriculture). The Group has established two brands which are Leisa's Secret, first introduced in Australia in 2001, and SystemLS, first introducted in Austraia in 2015. The Group holds product registrations and trademarks for its brands Leisa's Secret and System LS in Australia. Furthermore, the Systems LS trademark is also held in the USA, China and additionally registered through the Madrid Protocol which is a treaty that provides international registration of a trade mark in all the member states, currently covering 114 countries worldwide. It is administered by the International Bureau of the World Intellectual Property Organization ("WIPO") in Geneva. *Manufacturing* Rapid contracts its manufacturing using several GMP approved manufacturing facilities. GMP stands for Good Manufacturing Practice Regulations which are guidelines set by regulatory agencies in the relevant country that control authorization and licensing for the production and sale of food, beverages and active pharmaceutical products. GMP shall ensure that products are of high quality and do not pose any risk to the consumer. The manufacturing facilities each have specific accreditation in their region to produce the Group's products. Currently the Group uses five contract manufacturers. Three are located in the United States in California, Florida and Texas and two in Australia (in Queensland and New South Wales). Until recently all manufacturing of Rapid Nutrition products was undertaken in Australia, however due to rising costs of production, a large portion of that manufacturing (approximately 70%) has now been relocated to the United States. The additional manufacturing capacity available through that arrangement will also allow for greater levels of production to meet the expected growth in global demand for the Group's products. The Group outsources manufacturing in an effort to reduce costs of production and ensure ease of compliance with applicable relevant local regions' regulatory requirements. *Distribution* The sale of the Group's products is effected through a distributorship model pursuant to which the Group enters into marketing and distribution licence agreements with distributors around the world. Distribution partners include GNC, Amazon, Complete Health Food product, Aulife International and Schering Life Sciences in Sri Lanka. *Disclaimer:* This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Rapid Nutrition PLC and its business.

