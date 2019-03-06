So "verkleidet" man sich bei RHI Magnesita >> Bildauswahl durch die BSNgine, zum Originalzusammenhang » Wie Beiersdorf, Fresenius Medical Care, ... » Wie YY Inc., Zumtobel, RBI, Vipshop, ... RHI You might think that our colleague Neha is dressed up for carnival. But her outfit is not a costume, this is how we suit up when we do innovation and deal with materials that reach temperatures beyond 1200°C. HappyCarnival RHIMagnesita standtheheat innovation >> Mehr dazu und ev. original Bilder hier OMV-CEO bei der Genfer Auto Show >> Bildauswahl durch die BSNgine, zum Originalzusammenhang » Rosenbauer und voestalpine vs .... » Zalando und Fabasoft vs. Twitter und ... OMV OMV CEO Rainer Seele at the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...