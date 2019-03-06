sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

46,49  Euro		+0,35
+0,76 %
WKN: 874341 ISIN: AT0000743059 Ticker-Symbol: OMV 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
OMV AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OMV AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,248
46,318
09:23
46,24
46,33
09:23
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OMV AG
OMV AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OMV AG46,49+0,76 %
RHI MAGNESITA NV52,65+0,38 %