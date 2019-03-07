DalCor Pharmaceuticals: DalCor Announces Appointment of Paul R. Fonteyne to Chairman of the Board

LONDON and MONTREAL, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DalCor Pharmaceuticals today announced the appointment of Paul R. Fonteyne to Chairman of the Board effective February 27, 2019.

"I am delighted to pass the baton to Paul Fonteyne who will assume the Chairmanship of DalCor," said Robert McNeil, Ph.D., Chairman, DalCor. "Paul's pharmaceutical experience, track record of success, understanding of the global healthcare environment, and commitment to driving innovation makes him uniquely qualified to help guide DalCor through the next phases as we follow the fully randomized dal-GenE trial through to data."

Mr. Fonteyne will assume the position from Robert McNeil, Ph.D., who will continue to serve on the DalCor board. In his positions as Co-Founder with Jean-Claude Tardif of the Montreal Heart Institute, Founding Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Dr. McNeil has ensured DalCor is in an excellent position to continue the development of dalcetrapib as a potential innovative precision medicine treatment for cardiovascular diseases.

"This is an exciting time to join DalCor," said Paul Fonteyne. "Together with the DalCor board and the management team, I look forward to building on the promise of precision medicine in cardiovascular disease to improve patient's outcomes."

With more than 30 years of global pharmaceutical experience, Paul Fonteyne's career spans over three decades of leadership roles across North America and Europe with companies including Boehringer-Ingelheim, Merck, and Abbott Laboratories. Until 2018, he was President and CEO, Boehringer-Ingelheim USA. He is past board member of the National Pharmaceutical Council and PhRMA. He serves on the boards of ResTORbio Inc., Gelesis Inc, and Ypsomed AG. Mr. Fonteyne holds an MBA from Carnegie-Mellon University, Pittsburgh, and a degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Brussels.

About DalCor

DalCor is pioneering precision medicine for patients with cardiovascular disease. By combining genetic and clinical insights, the company's first development program, dalcetrapib, is intended to reduce cardiovascular events and deliver superior cardiovascular outcome in a specific genetic subset of patients.

DalCor holds the worldwide exclusive license for dalcetrapib, together with rights to the genetic marker for use with dalcetrapib. The dal-GenE study is now fully randomized with more than 6,000 patients with data expected in 2021. For more information, visit www.dalcorpharma.com .