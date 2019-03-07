Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2019) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (the "Company" or "good natured"), is pleased to announce that its plant-based Recyclers have quickly gained sales traction on Amazon.com since launching in November 2018. The good natured Handy Recycler is now listed as one of the 10 bestselling recycling products on the e-commerce platform.





With average monthly traffic of over 1.8 billion users in 2018[1], the Amazon.com marketplace provides good natured with access to a broad audience to grow brand awareness and product exposure, which in turn provides insight into product popularity. With the good natured Handy Recycler achieving Top 10 status, it reinforces that consumers are keenly interested in finding and purchasing everyday products made from plants not petroleum.

"Our business is built on the knowledge that consumers are actively seeking more sustainable and planet-friendly products, but not at the expense of durability or design. Our good natured plant-based products offer a unique combination of renewable materials, no chemicals of concern and great quality," said Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured. "We know that consumers are often willing to pay more for planet-friendly products, but our focus on always making sure our products and packaging are priced competitively compared to petroleum-based options means we make the choice for retailers and consumers even easier. There's no reason not to make the switch."

With over 30 home and business organization products, good natured offers an assortment ranging from cleverly-designed desk accessories, to a family of conveniently sized, heavy-duty Recyclers, including the petite Desktop Recycler to the brawny 53L iconic Curbside Recycler. All good natured products are made with 85%-90% plant-based, annually renewable materials and no BPAs, phthalates or other chemicals of concern.

About good natured Products Inc.

With over 100 plant-based food packaging designs, 10 grades of bioplastic rollstock sheets, 30 home & business organization products and a world class team of scientists, business builders and retailers, good natured is producing and distributing one of North America's widest assortments of consumer products and packaging made from the highest possible percentage of renewable, plant-based materials and no BPAs, phthalates or other chemicals of concern.

Committed to doing what's right for the planet and right for business, good natured is creating better everyday products that combine cutting-edge bioplastic technology and the latest sustainable design features that not only look good, but maximize shelf space, drive incremental sales, enhance logistics and boost environmental benefits, all bundled up in a fresh and friendly brand.

