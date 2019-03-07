Komet Resources Inc.: Komet Files Initial Mineral Resource Technical Report for the Kabaya Prospect, (Dabia Sud property, Mali)

QUEBEC CITY, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --("Komet" or the "Company") is pleased to announce today that a technical report, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"), has been filed for the Kabaya Gold Resource, located in the southeastern part of the company's Dabia Sud property, western Mali, West Africa ("the Report).

The report supports the disclosure made in Komet's press release issued on January 21, 2019, entitled "Komet announces initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Kabaya Prospect." There are no material differences in assumptions and estimates contained in the Report from those disclosed in the news release.

The report, dated March 5, 2019, is entitled "Dabia Sud Property, Kabaya Resource, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mali" and was prepared by independent "Qualified Person") and on the company's website ).

Highlights of the Resource Estimate include:

An Indicated Resource of 3.17 million tonnes (Mt) grading 1.03 g/t for 105,000 contained gold ounces and an Inferred Resource of 0.96 Mt grading 1.14 g/t for 35,000 contained gold ounces at a cut-off grade of 0.40 g/t Au.

The pit constrained resource is based on optimized pit shells using a gold price of 1350 US$ and a presumed heap leach gold recovery of saprolite ore.

Gold mineralization at Kabaya remains open at depth in bedrock and laterally to the southwest and northwest.

Pit-constrained Indicated and Inferred Resources estimates as reported by SGS

Classification Tonnage (Mt) Au (g/t) Ounces (koz) Indicated 3.17 1.03 105 Inferred 0.96 1.14 35

Effective date for resources is January 7, 2019. The independent QP for this resource estimate is Yann Camus, Eng., SGS Canada Inc. The mineral resources are presented at a 0.4 g/t Au cut-off grade in pits. The resources are presented without dilution. Whittle pits have been utilized based on a gold value of US$1,350/oz. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. This disclosure does not include economic analysis of the mineral resources. No economic evaluation of the resources has been produced. This Resource Estimate has been prepared in accordance with CIM definition (2014). Density used is of 1.7 based on measurements and similar projects. Capping grade is of 30 g/t Au on original assays.

The Kabaya resource estimate is based on analytical data from trenching and several drill campaigns realized in 2012-2013-2014, 2017 and 2018. Five trenches, totalling 515 m, were realized in 2012-2013. All drilling was performed along east-west oriented lines with shallow drill holes inclined 50° to the west and consisted mainly of RC holes, totalling 12,530 m.

The independent qualified person for this Press Release, as defined by NI 43-101 guidelines, is Yann Camus P. Eng., of SGS Canada Inc. -Geological Services ("SGS Geological Services"), who has approved the technical information disclosed in this press release. The effective date of the technical report is January 7, 2019. Other scientific and technical content related to drilling in this news release is approved by Mr. Pascal van Osta, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration.

Forward-looking Statements

