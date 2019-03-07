Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Announces Expiration of its Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its 7¾% Senior Notes due 2020

As previously announced, on March 7, 2019 Bombardier issued a notice of redemption calling for redemption any 2020 Notes not validly tendered and purchased in the Tender Offer. Such redemption is being made pursuant to the terms of the Indenture relating to the 2020 Notes.
