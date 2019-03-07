Namaste Technologies Inc Buys Stake in ChoklatYou can't be everything to everybody, unless you're Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or maybe Namaste Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:NXTTF, CVE:N).Namaste Technologies Inc, a Canadian e-commerce cannabis company, has not had an easy go of it as of late. Neither have its investors; since September, Namaste's share price has gone from $3.04 per share to less than a dollar.In February, the company terminated CEO Sean Dollinger. In March, it confirmed that its auditor PwC had resigned and that it will not be able to meet its March 31, 2019 filing deadline.There are also other.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...