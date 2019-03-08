Jersey, England--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2019) - Tethyan Resources plc (TSXV: TETH) ("Tethyan" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Mr. Edward Boney as Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Jacqueline Allison as Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis.

Mr. Boney has more than 15 years of experience in the resource sector, and has held senior positions at exploration, development and producing mining companies with both Canadian and international operations. He previously worked for Deloitte & Touche LLP, where he was involved with the audits of some of the world's largest mining companies, asset valuations in the Canadian oil and gas sector, and a major international forensic accounting engagement in Europe. Mr. Boney is a member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia, and has a Bachelor of Commerce degree (with Distinction) from the University of Victoria as well as a Diploma in Accounting from the University of British Columbia.

Ms. Allison has 20 years of capital markets and investor relations experience. Prior to joining the Augusta Group of Companies in 2018, she was Vice President, Investor Relations for Dominion Diamond Corp., and Director, Investor Relations for Hudbay Minerals Inc. She has previously served as Vice President and Research Director, Fundamental Equities for BMO Asset Management, and Vice President, Canadian Equities for Natcan Investment Management.

Jerrold Annett, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Ed has extensive experience in finance and a great understanding of the mining sector, and Jackie's broad experience in capital markets and investor relations is combined with a technical background in geology. They are a valuable addition to our team as we execute on our exploration strategy."

The Company also announced today that it has granted incentive stock options to certain of its directors, officers, employees and service providers to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,550,000 common shares of the Company (the "Options"). The Options are exercisable for a period of five years, at a price of C$0.51 per share, which is the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on February 27, 2019, the last trading day prior to the date of grant. All Options were granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

About Tethyan Resources

Tethyan Resources plc, a member of the Augusta Group of Companies, is a precious and base metals mineral exploration company incorporated in England & Wales and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Tethyan is focused on the Tethyan Metallogenic Belt in Eastern Europe, mainly Serbia, where it is acquiring and exploring a portfolio of quality precious and base metals projects with known mineralization and compelling drill targets. Tethyan emphasizes responsible engagement with local communities and stakeholders, and is committed to the proactive implementation of Good International Industry Practice (GIIP) and sustainable health, safety and environmental management. More information can be found on Tethyan's website: www.tethyan-resources.com.

