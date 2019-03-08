sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 08.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,131 Euro		-0,013
-9,03 %
WKN: A2JSSL ISIN: CA69480L1076 Ticker-Symbol: NXFE 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PACIFIC RIM COBALT CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PACIFIC RIM COBALT CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,124
0,136
15:40
0,129
0,135
15:41
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PACIFIC RIM COBALT CORP
PACIFIC RIM COBALT CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PACIFIC RIM COBALT CORP0,131-9,03 %