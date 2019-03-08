New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2019) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Growing Demand for Nickel for Batteries Drives Increased Investments in Indonesian Nickel Sector," featuring Pacific Rim Cobalt Corporation (OTCQB: PCRCF) (CSE: BOLT).

Located on the western rim of the Pacific, Indonesia is well positioned for exporting to China, the world's largest consumer of battery metals. China has seen massive economic development in recent decades, thanks to the modernizing efforts of the country's leaders. While modernization can be hard to balance with environmental protection, the Chinese leadership are well aware of the problems caused by environmental degradation, not the least of which is due to the heavy pollution in major Chinese cities. Those leaders are therefore encouraging clean alternatives, leading to a boom in electric car research and development.

Investing in exports to China is a sound strategy for any company specializing in battery metals. The country not only produces batteries for its own use but also makes them for export, thus creating a fresh wave of demand for nickel in a country that drove a previous nickel boom just after the millennium. This boom is drawing more companies to Indonesia. By setting up a fresh nickel and cobalt mining operation within easy reach of China, Pacific Rim is tapping into both supply and demand, ensuring an accessible market for its products.

About Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.

Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp. is a Canadian publicly listed company currently focused on the development of cobalt projects within Indonesia. The company believes cobalt will be the next dominant investment trend related to the critical components of lithium-ion batteries. Cobalt is currently in a global supply deficit, has a vulnerable supply chain, and is part of an emerging sector with extraordinary potential. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PacificRimCobalt.com.

