Andritz: International technology group Andritz saw solid business development overall in the 2018 business year. At over Euro 6.6 bn, the order intake reached a historic high, thus creating a good order backlog for 2019. Sales amounted to Euro 6.03 bn and were thus 2.4% higher than the level of the previous year. The Group's service business saw very favorable development and accounted for 36% of total sales (2017: 34%). The development of earnings and profitability adjusted for extraordinary effects remained practically stable compared to the previous year. The EBITA, adjusted for provisions related to capacity restructuring measures in the Hydro and Metals Forming areas, amounted to Euro 415.0 mn and was thus only slightly below the figure for the previous year's ...

