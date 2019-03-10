UBM Development: Austrian real estate development company UBM Development reported an increase in Total Output to Euro 900 mn during 2018, above all due to the substantial growth in revenue from property sales. Particular highlights included three major projects: the Leuchtenbergring in Munich, the new Zalando headquarters in Berlin and the sale of the Office Provider in Vienna. According to preliminary figures, EBT rose by 9% to Euro 55 mn. Preliminary net profit totalled roughly Euro 40 mn, which represents earnings per share of Euro 5.3 (2017: Euro 4.9). "The 2018 financial year leaves no doubt about the sustainability of our earnings power", commented Thomas G. Winkler, CEO of UBM. "At the same time, the new projects will ensure our future profitability", ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...