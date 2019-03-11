Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2019) - Deveron UAS Corp. (CSE: DVR) ("Deveron" or the "Company") and Deveron's wholly owned data analytics subsidiary, Veritas Farm Management ("Veritas") have been awarded an AI for Earth grant from Microsoft to help further our efforts in artificial intelligence ("AI") and making recommendations and predictions using agricultural data.

This new grant will provide Deveron with Microsoft Azure computing resources and AI tools to accelerate our work on utilizing in-season imagery and AI to apply nitrogen fertilizer to corn. Deveron will help growers more fully utilize the nitrogen credit produced when cover crops are introduced into crop rotation. Additional nitrogen can then be applied as needed using variable rate applications around these credits, insuring that the nitrogen needs of the crop is met in an efficient way across the field.

"We are excited to be chosen by Microsoft to participate in this transformational opportunity" reported David Macmillan, President and CEO of Deveron. "Microsoft has been a leading technology company for generations. It is exciting to see non-traditional participants in agriculture start to enter the sector. Leveraging technology, artificial intelligence and machine learning to help farmers increase yields and reduce costs presents an unfathomable opportunity to today's grower. Building these solutions while leveraging Microsoft's leading cloud solution, Azure, provides us with an unparallel opportunity to help change the way decisions in agriculture are made."

AI for Earth is a $50 million, 5-year program that brings the full advantage of Microsoft technology to those working to solve global environmental challenges in the key focus areas of climate, agriculture, water and biodiversity. Through grants that provide access to cloud and AI tools, opportunities for education and training on AI, and investments in innovative, scalable solutions, AI for Earth works to advance sustainability across the globe.

Deveron is one of the newest organizations to be recognized by Microsoft for its impact and potential, and will join a growing number of AI for Earth grantees worldwide.

Microsoft AI for Earth: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/aiforearth

About Deveron UAS: Deveron is a leading agriculture technology company focused on providing data acquisition services and data analytics to the farming sector in North America. Through its on-demand network of drone pilots and soil sampling technicians, the company is providing scalable data acquisition solutions in the imagery and soil space. Additionally, through its wholly owned subsidiary Veritas Farm Management, the company provides growers in North America with independent data insight on the data it collects and is being generated on today's farm.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43325