Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2019) - Vendetta Mining Corp. (TSXV: VTT) ("Vendetta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to CAD$1.5 million.

Private Placement

The Company plans to issue up to 12 million units at $0.125 cents per unit to raise gross proceeds of $1.5 million (subject to TSX Venture Approval). Each unit will comprise one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant at an exercise price of $0.18 for a period of two years following the closing of the financing.

All Shares to be issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada. All or a portion of this placement could be subject to finder's fees or commissions.

The net proceeds of the private placement will be used to advance the development of the Pegmont Lead-Zinc project and general working capital.

ASX Dual Listing

The Company will commence investigating the merits of a duel listing on the Australian Stock Exchange ("ASX"). The Company believes that dual listing on ASX could provide a larger pool of investors to support development funding of the Pegmont Lead-Zinc Project.

Michael Williams, Vendetta's President and CEO commented, "This financing will allow the Company to complete Queensland government work commitments at Pegmont for 2019, the drilling will focus on expanding the resource around the two Zone 3 underground panels and investigate exploration targets along strike of the high-grade Bridge Zone.

"Having successfully outlined the potential economics of Pegmont in the PEA we now feel that duel listing on the ASX could further raise the profile of Vendetta within Australia and offer enhanced assess to Australian institutional investors, many of which are restricted to only investing on the ASX."

The Company continues to assess options to meet the final payment, a A$3M pre-payment of the royalty to conclude the acquisition of Pegmont.

About Pegmont

The results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on Pegmont were released by the Company in January 2019 (see Venetta news release dated January 28, 2019). The PEA outlined a 10-year mine plan that generates a strong economic return with a pre-tax IRR of 32% (after tax 24%) and NPV8% of $201M ($128M after tax) for the base case long term consensus metal prices assumed ($0.91/lb lead and $1.09/lb zinc). The spot price and exchange rate case demonstrates the strong sensitivity to metal prices to with a pre-tax IRR of 37% (after tax 27%) and NPV8% of $249M ($158M after tax), $0.94/lb lead and $1.25/lb zinc.

Further project enhancements have been identified along with high priority exploration targets.

About Vendetta Mining Corp.

Vendetta Mining Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on advanced stage exploration and development at the Pegmont Lead Zinc Project in Australia. Vendetta has an option to acquire a 100% interest. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.vendettaminingcorp.com and under the Vendetta profile at www.sedar.com.

Qualified Person

Peter Voulgaris, MAIG, MAusIMM, a Director of Vendetta, is a non-independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Voulgaris has reviewed the technical content of this press release, and consents to the information provided in the form and context in which it appears.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Michael Williams"

Michael Williams

President & CEO

Forward Looking Information

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian Securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts are forward looking statements, including the anticipated time and capital schedule to production; estimated project economics, including but not limited to, mill recoveries, payable metals produced, production rates, payback time, capital and operating and other costs, IRR and mine plan; expected upside from additional exploration; expected capital requirements; and other future events or developments. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, are reliant on future events or conditions, Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in commodities prices; changes in expected mineral production performance; unexpected increases in capital costs; exploitation and exploration results; continued availability of capital and financing; differing results and recommendations in the Feasibility Study; and general economic, market or business conditions. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, including but not limited to operational risk; political risk; currency risk; capital cost inflation risk; that data is incomplete or inaccurate; the limitations and assumptions within drilling, engineering and socio-economic studies relied upon in preparing the PEA; and market risks. The reader is referred to the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators for disclosure regarding these and other risk factors, accessible through Vendetta Mining's profile at www.sedar.com.

There is no certainty that any forward-looking statement will come to pass and investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to provide updates to any of the forward-looking statements in this release, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43332