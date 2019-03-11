Novavax, Inc.: Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results on March 18, 2019

Conference call details are as follows:
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) is a late-stage biotechnology company that drives improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. Its two priority programs are ResVax, its RSV vaccine for infants via maternal immunization and NanoFlu, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine. Novavax's proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce a new class of highly immunogenic nanoparticles addressing urgent global health needs.
