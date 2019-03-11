Novavax, Inc.: Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results on March 18, 2019

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) today announced it will report its fourth quarter 2018 financial and operating results prior to U.S. financial markets opening on Monday, March 18, 2019.

Conference call details are as follows:

Date: March 18, 2019 Time: 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET) Dial-in number: (877) 212-6076 (Domestic) or (707) 287-9331 (International) Passcode: 9559037 Webcast: www.novavax.com (http://www.novavax.com), "Investors"/ "Events"

Conference call and webcast replay:



Dates: Starting at 7:30 p.m. ET, March 18, 2019 until 7:30 p.m. ET March 25, 2019 Dial-in number: (855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International) Passcode: 9559037 Webcast: www.novavax.com (http://www.novavax.com), "Investors"/ "Events", until June 18, 2019

About Novavax



Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) is a late-stage biotechnology company that drives improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. Its two priority programs are ResVax, its RSV vaccine for infants via maternal immunization and NanoFlu, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine. Novavax's proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce a new class of highly immunogenic nanoparticles addressing urgent global health needs.

For more information, visit www.novavax.comand connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

