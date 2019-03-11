sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Novavax, Inc.: Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results on March 18, 2019

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) today announced it will report its fourth quarter 2018 financial and operating results prior to U.S. financial markets opening on Monday, March 18, 2019.

Conference call details are as follows:

Date:March 18, 2019
Time:4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET)
Dial-in number:(877) 212-6076 (Domestic) or (707) 287-9331 (International)
Passcode:9559037
Webcast:www.novavax.com (http://www.novavax.com), "Investors"/ "Events"

Conference call and webcast replay:

Dates:Starting at 7:30 p.m. ET, March 18, 2019 until
7:30 p.m. ET March 25, 2019
Dial-in number:(855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International)
Passcode:9559037
Webcast:www.novavax.com (http://www.novavax.com), "Investors"/ "Events", until June 18, 2019

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) is a late-stage biotechnology company that drives improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. Its two priority programs are ResVax, its RSV vaccine for infants via maternal immunization and NanoFlu, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine. Novavax's proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce a new class of highly immunogenic nanoparticles addressing urgent global health needs.

For more information, visit www.novavax.comand connect with us on Twitterand LinkedIn.

Contact:

Investors
Erika Trahan
Senior Manager, Investor & Public Relations
ir@novavax.com
240-268-2000

Westwicke Partners
John Woolford
john.woolford@westwicke.com
443-213-0506

Media
Sam Brown
Andrea Cohen
andreacohen@sambrown.com
917-209-7163


