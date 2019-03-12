sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,311 Euro		+0,017
+5,78 %
WKN: A2DT68 ISIN: US00726A1007 Ticker-Symbol: A9T 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADOMANI INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADOMANI INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,318
0,324
21:00
12.03.2019 | 21:32
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

ADOMANI, Inc.: ADOMANI(R) to Participate at the 31st Annual Roth Conference

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2019 / ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADOM), a provider of advanced zero-emission and hybrid vehicle drivetrain solutions and purpose-built electric vehicles, announced today that its management team will participate in a panel discussion on electric vehicles at the 31st Annual Roth Conference, at 8:30 a.m. PT on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 and will conduct one-on-one meetings that day.

The conference will be held March 17-19, 2019 at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, CA and is by invitation only. For more information or to request a one-on-one meeting, please contact oneononerequests@roth.com or james@haydenir.com.

About ADOMANI®

ADOMANI, Inc. is a provider of zero-emission electric and hybrid vehicle drivetrain systems for integration in mew school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. ADOMANI® is also a provider of new zero-emission electric and hybrid vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership. ADOMANI's drivetrain systems and helps fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology and address the challenges of traditional fuel price instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information, visit www.ADOMANIelectric.com.

Contact Information

Investor Relations Contacts:

ADOMANI, Inc.

Kevin Kanning, VP Investor Relations
Telephone: (650) 533-7629
Email: kevin.k@ADOMANIelectric.com

Hayden IR

James Carbonara, Hayden IR
Telephone: (646) 755-7412
Email: james@haydenir.com

ADOMANI, Inc.

Michael K. Menerey, Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: (951) 407-9860 ext. 205
Email: mike.m@ADOMANIelectric.com

SOURCE: ADOMANI, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/538785/ADOMANIR-to-Participate-at-the-31st-Annual-Roth-Conference


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE