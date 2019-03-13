Solidium Oy: RESOLUTIONS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SOLIDIUM OY

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Solidium Oy was held in Helsinki on 13 March 2019 and elected Director General, Ownership steering department Kimmo Viertola as a new member of the Board. State Secretary Paula Lehtomäki had announced her resignation from Solidium's Board of Directors after being elected Secretary General of the Nordic Council of Ministers.



Further information: CEO Antti Mäkinen, tel. +358 (0)10 830 8905







