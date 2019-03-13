Orchestra BioMed, Inc.: Orchestra BioMed(R) to Present at Oppenheimer 29th Annual Healthcare Conference

Presentation with live audio webcast on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 3:20 p.m. ET

NEW HOPE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2019 / Orchestra BioMed, Inc. ("Orchestra BioMed" or the "Company"), a biomedical innovation company developing advanced therapeutic solutions to address major unmet medical needs, announced today that David Hochman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at Oppenheimer's 29th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 3:20 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the News and Events page on the Company's website at www.orchestrabiomed.com . The webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the presentation ends and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Orchestra BioMed®

Orchestra BioMed, Inc. is a biomedical innovation company focused on developing high impact therapeutic solutions to address significant unmet needs in healthcare. The Company advances promising therapies through clinical development and aims to leverage strategic partnerships with established global leaders to optimize commercialization. This strategy positions Orchestra BioMed to generate long-term, high-margin cash flow from revenue sharing, royalty, licensing and product development agreements.

With a primary focus on the treatment of cardiovascular health issues that affect tens of millions of people worldwide, the Orchestra BioMed pipeline includes BackBeat® Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy, a patented implantable cardiac stimulation-based treatment for hypertension, and Virtue® Sirolimus-Eluting Balloon, a novel, first-in-class drug/device combination product that delivers programmed-release bioabsorbable particle encapsulated Sirolimus to the artery during balloon angioplasty for treatment of atherosclerosis. Orchestra BioMed also has significant strategic ownership in other therapeutic device companies, including FreeHold Surgical (a wholly-owned subsidiary), Motus GI and Vivasure Medical.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements made herein constitute forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future financial and other performance or anticipated plans and are identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "could," "scheduled,""plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "propose" and "continue" or negative variants of such terms. These and similar forward-looking statements discuss the Company's future expectations and plans. The Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, the Company cautions against placing undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements are only estimates of future performance. Actual performance or events may not meet such expectations or estimates and may, in fact, differ materially.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements made herein are reasonable, the Company cannot and does not guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, the Company does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such forward-looking statements in the future. The Company does not plan and, subject to applicable law, undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements made herein after the date hereof in order to conform such statements to actual results.

