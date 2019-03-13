sprite-preloader
Beter Bed Holding NV: Beter Bed Holding: publication of 2018 annual report and announcement of the AGM

Beter Bed Holding N.V. is publishing its annual report for the financial year 2018 today on its website www.annualreportbeterbedholding.com. Both a PDF and an Eco version are available on this website.

Shareholders and other persons with voting rights of Beter Bed Holding N.V. are invited to the Annual General Meeting, to be held on Thursday, 25 April 2019 at 14.00 hours CET at the Van der Valk Hotel, Rondweg 2 in Uden.


Profile
Beter Bed Holding is a European retail organisation that offers its customers the best quality rest at affordable prices. The organisation will do this through its international retail brands Matratzen Concord, Beter Bed, Beddenreus, Sängjätten and own wholesaler operation DBC International. All brands provide the best advice to their customers on all relevant channels including online. In 2018, the company achieved € 396.3 million sales with a total of 1,009 stores and an increasingly relevant share of online sales.



For more information


John Kruijssen Hugo van den Ochtend
CEO CFO
+31 (0)413 338819 +31 (0)413 338819
+31 (0)6 13211011 +31 (0)6 25746309
john.kruijssen@beterbed.nlhugo.vandenochtend@beterbed.nl


Please click on the link below for the Pdf of the press release.


Attachment

  • press release 13-03-2019 - 2 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7390d7cf-e559-4f77-8980-f0eb1208b571)

