sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

87,41 Euro		+2,45
+2,88 %
WKN: KBX100 ISIN: DE000KBX1006 Ticker-Symbol: KBX 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
KNORR-BREMSE AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KNORR-BREMSE AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,25
87,54
08:12
87,25
87,64
08:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KNORR-BREMSE AG
KNORR-BREMSE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KNORR-BREMSE AG87,41+2,88 %