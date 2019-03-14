Coca-Cola European Partners plc Announces Annual Financial Report and Summary Document

Coca-Cola European Partners plc Files Integrated Report and Form 20-F

UXBRIDGE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2019 / Coca-Cola European Partners plc ("CCEP") (NYSE: CCEP) announces that on 14 March 2019 it filed its 2018 Integrated Report and Form 20-F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This document was filed in accordance with Section 203.01 of the New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual and includes CCEP's audited results for the year ended 31 December 2018. The unaudited fourth-quarter and full year results for the period ended 31 December 2018 were previously released on 14 February 2019.

At the same time, the 2018 Integrated Report and Form 20-F was made available on CCEP's website at http://ir.ccep.com/financial-reports/coca-cola-european-partners-annual-reports and also online at www.sec.gov.

A copy of the 2018 Integrated Report and Form 20-F will be available shortly at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. Printed copies of the Annual Report will be posted to those shareholders who have requested it on or around 17 April 2019.

In addition, following the announcement on 14 February 2019 of CCEP's intention to transfer its existing admission to trading on the market of Euronext London to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (the "Transfer"), CCEP will today publish a summary document in connection with the proposed Transfer. We expect the summary document to be available later today on CCEP's website at this location: http://ir.ccep.com/investor-services/investor-kit.

It is expected that CCEP's ordinary shares (the "Shares") will be admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 28 March 2019 and that delisting of the Shares from Euronext London will occur from 29 March 2019. There will therefore be one day of overlap during which the Shares will be admitted to trading on both London Stock Exchange and Euronext London to ensure continuous admission to the Official List of the United Kingdom Listing Authority ("UKLA").

Please note that this does not change the Company's category of listing, which will remain a standard listing under Chapter 14 of the UKLA's Listing Rules, and does not impact the listing of the Shares on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), Euronext Amsterdam or the Spanish stock exchanges. Following admission, investors will continue to be able to trade the Shares on all markets under the symbol CCEP, with the Shares being quoted and traded in Euro on the London Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the continuous market of the Spanish stock exchanges (Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia), and in USD on the NYSE.

Company Secretariat Clare Wardle T +44 20 7355 8406 Investor Relations Sarah Willett T +44 7970 145 218 Media Relations Shanna Wendt T +44 7976 595 168

